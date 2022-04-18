Getting Answers
Man shot to death in Stamps, Ark.; police arrest another Stamps man

Arkansas State Police has been called in to investigate the homicide
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)(Arkansas State Police)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) — Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting death of a Stamps, Ark., man that led to the arrest of another Stamps man.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Markeith Anderson.

He died at the scene of the shooting early Saturday morning, April 16.

A Stamps police officer found Anderson outside in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Stamps. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:30 a.m.

Stamps police have arrested 41-year-old Tony L. Cheatham, of Stamps, on a charge of manslaughter. He is being held in the Lafayette County Jail.

“At the request of local law enforcement authorities, the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident,” says a statement from Arkansas State Police. “An investigative file will be prepared and submitted to the Lafayette County prosecuting attorney.”

