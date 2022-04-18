LSU Health Shreveport to no longer offer COVID testing at North Campus site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning Tuesday, April 19, the Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport will no longer offer COVID-19 testing at its North Campus site.

This change is due to the low number of COVID-19 cases reported in recent weeks.

“The need for us to continue to offer community testing just isn’t here, and that’s a great thing for the community,” said Shelly Raley, coordinator of LSU Health’s COVID Strike Team program. “We’re testing sometimes less than 10 people a day.“

Health officials say there has been a decrease in demand and funding for community testing throughout the country.

While LSU Health’s free site will no longer offer testing, there are other options still available for testing. It can be done at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units and urgent cares. Click here for a list of testing sites in the area. Free at-home COVID testing can also be ordered online here.

The North Campus site will continue to offer vaccines and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna. The site is located at 2627 Linwood Ave. Shots will be offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Click here for more information, or to preregister.

