Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek

Her death marks the 20th homicide this year in Caddo Parish
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The name of the teenage girl who was fatally shot Sunday in Shreveport has been released by the Caddo coroner’s office.

She is 16-year-old Shakyra Gray, of Shreveport.

Gray was shot in her right cheek just after 1:15 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of East Gregg Street. That’s in the Waterside neighborhood in central Shreveport.

RELATED: 2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death

The wounded girl was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she died at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office reports.

Her death marks the 20th homicide this year in Caddo Parish.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposefully crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site
Deadly weekend sparks needed talks about domestic violence
Deadly weekend sparks needed talks about domestic violence
TreVeon Anderson (from left), 26, Glenn Frierson, 38, and Lawrence Pierre, 22 (Source: Caddo...
Prosecutors present detectives’ testimony, part of co-defendant’s recorded statement
Chase ends in crash, man under arrest in Texarkana
Chase ends in crash, man under arrest in Texarkana
Talks get underway about former DiamondJacks and its potential purchase by a Mississippi company
Talks get underway about former DiamondJacks and its potential purchase by a Mississippi company