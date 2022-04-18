Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The name of the teenage girl who was fatally shot Sunday in Shreveport has been released by the Caddo coroner’s office.

She is 16-year-old Shakyra Gray, of Shreveport.

Gray was shot in her right cheek just after 1:15 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of East Gregg Street. That’s in the Waterside neighborhood in central Shreveport.

The wounded girl was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she died at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office reports.

Her death marks the 20th homicide this year in Caddo Parish.

An autopsy has been ordered.

