Cooler and more comfortable start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to deal with some elevated humidity as well as some scattered thunderstorms. As we kick off a new week we are tracking neither of those thanks to the cold front that moved through Sunday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 50s and will only be moving up into the low 70s both today and Tuesday with a respectable amount of sunshine. A warm front on Wednesday will bring some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm ahead of warmer and more humid air as we head towards the weekend. Temperatures by the end of the week will be in the mid-80s, and the good news is that we are not tracking any significant chances of severe weather this week!

We are tracking rising temperatures and humidity on the way for the region later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures are down in the mid-50s this morning across the region. While we do have some cloud cover this morning we will see sunshine move in and we are tracking a very nice Monday afternoon with ample sunshine with highs in the 70s and no humidity to speak of.

As we go through the week our temperatures and humidity will pivot on Wednesday after another day of very comfortable weather with highs in the 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday we are tracking a warm front that will move through the region cranking up the southerly winds along with some scattered showers and storms that will move through the ArkLaTex, but with limited severe weather potential. The second half of the week should be dry with temperatures that will be warmer and more humid with highs that will be in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking mainly dry and warm weather on the way for the region. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid to upper 80s, but while the humidity won’t be as low as what we have to start off the week it won’t be out of control either. So if you’re making weekend plans you are in the good shape right now.

In the meantime, enjoy the delightful weather to start the week! Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.