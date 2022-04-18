Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country's 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Shreveport. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

You may also like: Where people in Shreveport are moving to most

#1. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

- Distance: 148 miles

- Driving time: 3.0 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1921

- 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#2. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

- Distance: 471 miles

- Driving time: 8.6 hours

- Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

- 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 192.83 acres

#3. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

- Distance: 544 miles

- Driving time: 9.6 hours

- Date founded: July 1, 1941

- 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#4. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 606 miles

- Driving time: 13.7 hours

- Date founded: June 12, 1944

- 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#5. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 626 miles

- Driving time: 10.2 hours

- Date founded: May 14, 1930

- 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 46,766.45 acres

You may also like: Most common jobs in Shreveport

#6. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

- Distance: 627 miles

- Driving time: 11.6 hours

- Date founded: June 15, 1934

- 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#7. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

- Distance: 653 miles

- Driving time: 11.3 hours

- Date founded: October 15, 1966

- 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 86,367.10 acres

#8. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

- Distance: 725 miles

- Driving time: 12.5 hours

- Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]

- 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#9. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

- Distance: 735 miles

- Driving time: 12.9 hours

- Date founded: February 15, 2019

- 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#10. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

- Distance: 757 miles

- Driving time: 12.8 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 2003

- 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,476.47 acres

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Shreveport metro area

#11. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 759 miles

- Driving time: 13.4 hours

- Date founded: September 24, 2004

- 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#12. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

- Distance: 814 miles

- Driving time: 14.7 hours

- Date founded: December 27, 2020

- 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,021 acres

#13. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 851 miles

- Driving time: 20.5 hours

- Date founded: October 26, 1992

- 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#14. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 857 miles

- Driving time: 16.3 hours

- Date founded: January 26, 1915

- 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#15. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 893 miles

- Driving time: 17.2 hours

- Date founded: October 21, 1999

- 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 30,779.83 acres

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Shreveport metro area

#16. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

- Distance: 899 miles

- Driving time: 16.6 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1906

- 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#17. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

- Distance: 907 miles

- Driving time: 16.0 hours

- Date founded: October 11, 2000

- 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#18. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 913 miles

- Driving time: 18.1 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#19. Everglades National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 917 miles

- Driving time: 18.5 hours

- Date founded: May 30, 1934

- 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#20. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

- Distance: 932 miles

- Driving time: 18.3 hours

- Date founded: January 9, 1903

- 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,970.84 acres

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Shreveport

#21. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 940 miles

- Driving time: 14.8 hours

- Date founded: December 9, 1962

- 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 221,390.21 acres

#22. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

- Distance: 949 miles

- Driving time: 17.5 hours

- Date founded: June 28, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 172,971.11 acres

#23. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

- Distance: 963 miles

- Driving time: 16.9 hours

- Date founded: December 26, 1935

- 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#24. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 979 miles

- Driving time: 16.3 hours

- Date founded: October 14, 1994

- 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#25. Arches National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 988 miles

- Driving time: 18.5 hours

- Date founded: November 12, 1971

- 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 76,678.98 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Shreveport

#26. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 995 miles

- Driving time: 23.2 hours

- Date founded: September 12, 1964

- 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#27. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 1,060 miles

- Driving time: 20.9 hours

- Date founded: December 18, 1971

- 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 241,904.50 acres

#28. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

- Distance: 1,080 miles

- Driving time: 18.4 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#29. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 1,102 miles

- Driving time: 21.9 hours

- Date founded: February 25, 1928

- 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#30. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

- Distance: 1,109 miles

- Driving time: 19.8 hours

- Date founded: April 8, 1975

- 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 218,222.35 acres

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Shreveport

#31. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

- Distance: 1,114 miles

- Driving time: 21.1 hours

- Date founded: April 3, 1940

- 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#32. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

- Distance: 1,126 miles

- Driving time: 22.6 hours

- Date founded: November 10, 1978

- 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#33. Zion National Park (Utah)

- Distance: 1,144 miles

- Driving time: 22.0 hours

- Date founded: November 19, 1919

- 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#34. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

- Distance: 1,209 miles

- Driving time: 22.8 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1929

- 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#35. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

- Distance: 1,232 miles

- Driving time: 23.8 hours

- Date founded: March 1, 1872

- 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Shreveport that require a bachelor's degree

#36. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

- Distance: 1,237 miles

- Driving time: 23.6 hours

- Date founded: October 27, 1986

- 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#37. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,286 miles

- Driving time: 21.6 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#38. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

- Distance: 1,342 miles

- Driving time: 22.4 hours

- Date founded: October 31, 1994

- 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#39. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,441 miles

- Driving time: 29.8 hours

- Date founded: March 4, 1940

- 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 461,901.20 acres

#40. Sequoia National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,446 miles

- Driving time: 28.2 hours

- Date founded: September 25, 1890

- 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 404,062.63 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Shreveport that require a graduate degree

#41. Channel Islands National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,487 miles

- Date founded: March 5, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#42. Yosemite National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,500 miles

- Driving time: 28.2 hours

- Date founded: October 1, 1890

- 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#43. Glacier National Park (Montana)

- Distance: 1,542 miles

- Date founded: May 11, 1910

- 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#44. Pinnacles National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,584 miles

- Driving time: 26.8 hours

- Date founded: January 10, 2013

- 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 26,685.73 acres

#45. Acadia National Park (Maine)

- Distance: 1,601 miles

- Driving time: 29.7 hours

- Date founded: February 26, 1919

- 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 49,076.63 acres

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Shreveport metro area

#46. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,635 miles

- Driving time: 30.0 hours

- Date founded: August 9, 1916

- 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#47. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

- Distance: 1,704 miles

- Driving time: 33.3 hours

- Date founded: May 22, 1902

- 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#48. Redwood National Park (California)

- Distance: 1,773 miles

- Driving time: 35.0 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 138,999.37 acres

#49. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,779 miles

- Driving time: 33.4 hours

- Date founded: March 2, 1899

- 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#50. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,812 miles

- Driving time: 36.1 hours

- Date founded: October 2, 1968

- 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 504,780.94 acres

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Shreveport

#51. Olympic National Park (Washington)

- Distance: 1,885 miles

- Driving time: 36.7 hours

- Date founded: June 29, 1938

- 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#52. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

- Distance: 2,048 miles

- Date founded: August 2, 1956

- 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,690 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 2,915 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,147 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,225 miles

- Date founded: February 26, 1917

- 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,286 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#58. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,321 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#59. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,379 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

- Distance: 3,530 miles

- Date founded: December 2, 1980

- 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 3,879 miles

- Date founded: August 1, 1916

- 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

- Distance: 3,894 miles

- Date founded: July 1, 1961

- 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

- Distance: 6,006 miles

- Date founded: October 31, 1988

- 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)

- Park area: 8,256.67 acres