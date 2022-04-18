Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is banning foreign investors from buying homes in...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is banning foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.(CBC via CNN Newsource, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took a number of measures to tamp down speculation and demand amid record home prices in announcing the federal budget for the year.

The government announced a two-year ban on foreign home buying as well as higher taxes for people who sell their home within a year, though both measures include multiple exceptions including for permanent residents and foreign students.

The budget also includes billions for new housing and measures to help Canadians trying to get into the market, including a new savings account and changes to the first-time home buyers tax credit.

The government is under pressure to cool an overheated market after prices climbed by more than 20% last year, while rental rates have also been rising.

The federal Liberal government is also promising $500 million Canadian (US$397 million) in additional military aid to Ukraine as well as more humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv in response to Russia’s invasion.

Canada responded to months of pressure from the NATO military alliance and others by promising more than $8 billion Canadian (US7.2 billion) in new military spending over the next five years. Canada will remain far short of NATO’s spending 2% of GDP target, even as other allies dramatically ramp up their own military investments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, the Canadian government announced it selected Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposefully crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?
Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked...
Suspect in custody after intruder fatally stabs teen at Calif. high school
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site
Tyre Sampson, 14, was not properly secured on a Florida amusement park ride before he slipped...
Adjusted sensors on ride contributed to Fla. teen’s death in fall
TreVeon Anderson (from left), 26, Glenn Frierson, 38, and Lawrence Pierre, 22 (Source: Caddo...
Prosecutors present detectives’ testimony, part of co-defendant’s recorded statement