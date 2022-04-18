Getting Answers
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Derrick Johnson, 24
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - What started as a call about a dog being mauled turned into the arrest of a felon on numerous drug charges.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, April 15, deputies initially responded around 8:30 p.m. to a call from a resident in Greenwood, who said their dog was mauled by two others and dragged into a home in the 4800 block of Fawn Lane. Deputies got there and talked to the homeowner, identified as Derrick Johnson, 24, as he was getting out of his car.

Deputies report smelling a strong odor of marijuana as he got out, and saw a gun in his car. Deputies then learned Johnson is a convicted felon. A search warrant was obtained for the house, where deputies report finding two rifles, two pistols, and 13 large bags of marijuana weighing about 13.6 lbs. Officials say the street value of the marijuana is nearly $62,000.

Drugs and weapons seized in arrest of Derrick Johnson
Johnson was subsequently arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances
  • Dog at large

