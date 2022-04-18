Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.
As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.
However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.
After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.
