Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Mother's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally." Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection Monday, April 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection Monday — more than a month after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers — according to a person familiar with the matter.

Guilfoyle, 53, arrived Monday morning at the federal office building on Capitol Hill where the committee has been conducting its virtual and in-person interviews to sit down with lawmakers, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony.

The committee investigating the attack had requested testimony and records from Guilfoyle, who spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol aimed at overturning Trump’s election loss. Lawmakers say that Guilfoyle, who was a chair of the Trump Victory Committee, the fundraising arm of his campaign, also raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers.

Members of the nine-member panel issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle last month after she cut the voluntary interview short over her objection to the presence of lawmakers. The committee’s decision to subpoena her was unusual, as lawmakers have tried to bring in most members of Trump’s family on a voluntary basis.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Guilfoyle, did not respond to a request for comment Monday but has previously stated that his client “has done nothing wrong,” and will testify truthfully to any question.

The committee has said it has received a number of the documents it initially requested from Guilfoyle but is now looking to learn more about her meetings with the former president and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of the attack.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a March 3 statement.

Guilfoyle’s appearance is the latest in a series of sit-down interviews the committee has conducted with those in Trump’s inner circle in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to Trump, was questioned virtually for eight hours.

The former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also spoken to the committee in the past month, providing hours of testimony that members have cited as helpful to their probe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
2 separate shootings leave woman, teen girl dead on Easter Sunday; suspect arrested in teen’s death
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Coroner identifies teenage girl who died after being shot in her cheek
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposefully crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital
Derrick Johnson, 24
Call about dog mauling leads to arrest of felon on drug crimes

Latest News

Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked...
Suspect in custody after intruder fatally stabs teen at Calif. high school
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
Shelter in place for Plaquemine area due to fire, chlorine spill at Olin Plant on Dow site
Tyre Sampson, 14, was not properly secured on a Florida amusement park ride before he slipped...
Adjusted sensors on ride contributed to Fla. teen’s death in fall
TreVeon Anderson (from left), 26, Glenn Frierson, 38, and Lawrence Pierre, 22 (Source: Caddo...
Prosecutors present detectives’ testimony, part of co-defendant’s recorded statement
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel