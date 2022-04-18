Getting Answers
Angola corrections officer accused of excessive force

Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections reported a corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary accused of excessive force has been booked on two charges.

Officials said Elbert King, 30, of Natchez, Miss., was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on charges of malfeasance in office and simple battery for his alleged excessive force on a prisoner.

Information provided by LDPSC:

The alleged incident happened on April 11, 2022, at the prison while the inmate was being placed in restraints to be escorted to recreation. The inmate sustained minor injuries including scratches and scrapes. Louisiana State Penitentiary’s investigations division began the investigation immediately upon the officer’s emergency beeper being activated and notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and placed the corrections officer on investigative leave pending an investigation. A week-long investigation determined that Elbert King, 30, 20 Apple Wood Road, Natchez, Mississippi, failed to accurately report the incident, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest. King surrendered to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies today at the parish prison. King remains on investigative leave pending the investigation. More charges are pending. King is a Sergeant and has been employed at the prison since August 20, 2019. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

