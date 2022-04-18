2 escape out of windows after Jeep rolls into Toledo Bend Dam spillway

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two people were able to safely escape after their vehicle rolled into a body of water in Sabine Parish.

Two people were able to escape from a Jeep that rolled into the Toledo Bend Dam spillway in Sabine Parish, La. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two people were able to escape from a Jeep that rolled into the Toledo Bend Dam spillway in Sabine Parish, La. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says it happened the night of Sunday, April 17 at the Toledo Bend Dam spillway. Two people were in a Jeep Cherokee getting ready to leave the area when it rolled backwards into the water. The sheriff’s office says both people were able to escape through the Jeep’s windows.

Two people were able to escape from a Jeep that rolled into the Toledo Bend Dam spillway in Sabine Parish, La. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Two people were able to escape from a Jeep that rolled into the Toledo Bend Dam spillway in Sabine Parish, La. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Dive teams responded to the scene Monday morning to recover the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.