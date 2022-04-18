2 escape out of windows after Jeep rolls into Toledo Bend Dam spillway
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two people were able to safely escape after their vehicle rolled into a body of water in Sabine Parish.
The sheriff’s office says it happened the night of Sunday, April 17 at the Toledo Bend Dam spillway. Two people were in a Jeep Cherokee getting ready to leave the area when it rolled backwards into the water. The sheriff’s office says both people were able to escape through the Jeep’s windows.
Dive teams responded to the scene Monday morning to recover the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
