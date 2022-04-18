1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

CASON, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and six others wounded when gunfire broke out at a pasture party over Easter Weekend.

It happened in the 2400 block of FM 144 near the intersection of County Road 1224, about five miles northwest of Daingerfield. According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Taylor Evens of Daingerfield died from a gunshot wound.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatch received a call about a shooting at a pasture party and trail ride, according to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin.

“When we got there we discovered several people injured. One tragically died later on at the hospital,” Martin said.

Martin said he called in about 15 law enforcement officers when they realized the scope of the incident. Charles Douglas wasn’t at the party, but he lives a few miles away on FM 144.

“All I saw was a bunch of police cars passing, and an ambulance, and therefore we knew something bad happened,” Douglas said.

Martin said there were a couple hundred people at the party. Their trash was littered around the field. Douglas says some attendees brought their horses.

“Just ride, buggy rides. Just have a little fun and do it for the kids too,” Douglass said.

He said parties there happen about once a year. Douglas never expected it to turn into a shooting incident.

“But you just don’t know what kind of people are coming,” Douglas said.

Martin said many there weren’t local and that the suspect or suspects have not yet been identified.

“We asked for the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are leading this investigation,” Martin said.

Investigators are talking with witnesses to get a more complete picture of the incident.

Martin is asking that anyone with information, videos or photos of the incident to please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-645-2232.

