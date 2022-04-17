Woman, teenage girl shot dead on Easter Sunday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire claimed two lives on Easter Sunday in Shreveport.

A teenage girl died after being shot once in her right cheek.

That shooting happened at 1:17 p.m. Sunday, April 17 on East Gregg Street near Alexander Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The juvenile and a male occupant of the residence were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

“The male was displaying a firearm and the one shot was fired,” the major incident report states.

Witnesses outside rushed inside and called 911. The teenager was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she was pronounced deceased, the report adds.

Earlier Sunday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of the woman who died following a shooting that morning in west Shreveport.

Zynashaia L. Fielding, 23, of Arcadia, was found shot dead in her car which was found near the intersection of Corbitt Street and Mansfield Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the intersection.

“Arriving officers located a black Dodge Challenger that had crashed into a utility pole. Inside, they discovered a female suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced the woman dead on the scene.”

Police have no suspect at this time.

They do note that long guns were used and that they are looking for a white, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.