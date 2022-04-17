Getting Answers
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting in the East Texas community of Cason left multiple victims injured.

According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, a shooting occurred during a trail ride event near FM 144 in Cason around 10 p.m. However, Martin would not confirm the number of victims or their conditions. The Texas Rangers have been called in to help conduct an investigation into the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
