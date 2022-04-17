Getting Answers
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Winn before tracking through Caldwell on Wednesday

The path of the April 13th tornado that tracked through Winn and Caldwell parishes. Each...
The path of the April 13th tornado that tracked through Winn and Caldwell parishes. Each triangle represents the location of tornado damage found by the National Weather Service in their storm survey.(KNOE)
By Lucy Doll
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed an EF-2 tornado tracked from Winn Parish into Caldwell Parish from Wednesday’s storms. The tornado had peak winds of 115 mph and traveled 19.3 miles. No injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down in a heavily wooded area just west of Highway 127 southeast of Sikes in Northeast Winn Parish around 5:11 PM. It then tracked northeast of Highway 127 near the Caldwell Parish line, with the tornado continuing east-northeast into Western Caldwell Parish. The National Weather Service stated that “much of this area remained inaccessible by vehicle, but the tornadic debris signature remained from radar, as the tornado tracked across Childress Road.” This is where the strongest winds occurred, where numerous trees were snapped and uprooted, and a couple fell on homes. The tornado reached its widest point along Wiles Road and as it crossed Highway 4 west of Columbia. Continuing northeast, the tornado finally lifted northwest of Columbia before reaching Highway 165 between Columbia and Riverton.

Summary of April 13 Tornado
Summary of April 13 Tornado(KNOE)

