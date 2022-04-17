Shreveport organizations partner to host community Easter egg hunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Stoner Hill community gathered on Saturday, April 16, to have an Easter egg hunt. However, organizers said the day meant more than just having fun.

“We’re doing it to come out and spread God’s love throughout the community. I think that we get so caught up in Easter and the getting dressed up for church and the Easter speeches that we don’t realize the biggest message was Jesus gave his life for us,” said Charleste Cotton.

Cotton founded the nonprofit “A Sincere Experience,” after she said God got her through cancer.

“I, myself, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019, but we’re survivors and we believe that God allowed us to survive to be able to spread his love and message throughout the community in different ways. And so this is one of the ways we chose to do that,” she said.

Pastor Robert Payne with St. Mary AME Church worked with Payne to put on the event called “Sincere Easter in the Community.”

“We want to just show people that God loves them and the best way for us to do that is to show that we love them, by coming and meeting them where they’re at. Having a good time, bringing out the game truck, getting the fire department out here, giving away food and just letting people know that God is not just stuck in the building, but he’s willing to serve outside and his people are too,” he said.

