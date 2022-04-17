Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Love the Boot Week encourages residents to keep Louisiana beautiful

Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.
Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.(Keep Louisiana Beautiful)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lieutenant Governor’s Office is challenging residents to keep Louisiana beautiful.

A week long statewide clean up initiative known as Love the Boot Week kicks off Mon., April 18 and will last until April 24.

Currently, there are more than 240 cleanup events scheduled in 52 parishes. Local groups, organizations, and even individuals are planning to participate.

The Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell, joined WAFB to talk about the importance of helping to keep Louisiana trash and litter free.

You can watch the full interview here:

Click here to sign up to participate in a cleanup or beautification event in your area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
Woman, teenage girl shot dead on Easter Sunday in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Monday morning nice and crisp
Dry for Monday with sunshine back in the afternoon
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks

Latest News

April 18 is deadline to register for United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Caring
April 18 is deadline to register for United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Caring
Woman dies a day after being pulled from a burning condo
Woman dies after being pulled from a burning condo
Nonprofit Friends of Devin holds Easter egg hunt
Nonprofit Friends of Devin holds Easter egg hunt
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a reported shooting...
Woman arrested after infant, teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive
Tasha Myers is starting the nonprofit Friends of Devin to help Huntington High students cope...
Mother of slain teen Devin Myers starts nonprofit to help Huntington High students