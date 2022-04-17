Evangel Christian Academy tops Calvary Baptist in non-district play, 4-3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -- Evangel Christian Academy is used to playing in close contests and today was no different beating Calvary Baptist, 4-3.

“90 percent of the contests we played in this year have been close games. We as a coaching staff talk to the kids about them very often...I like to think we are pretty good in them,” said Evangel Head Coach, Tim Hulett.

Calvary Baptist took the lead in the top of the fourth inning after back to back rbi doubles by Fox Locke and Mason Woodle.

The Eagles didn’t waste time coming back. Issac Erickson cranked a ball deep to left for an RBI double. Then, Evangel retook the lead on Bryson Wilson RBI double.

