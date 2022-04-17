Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – An officer in Colorado is being praised for his quick thinking after he stopped a wrong-way driver using his own police vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they received a request for assistance from the Colorado State Patrol late Monday night for a wrong way driver on I-70. The department said the driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies headed to the location and were able to stop eastbound traffic to avoid any possible head on collisions.

They said over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong-way driver drew near.

Caption

A deputy with the department put himself and his vehicle in harm’s way ahead of the vehicles and allowed himself to be hit by the wrong-way driver to save the others.

Police say the impact pushed both of the vehicles over 140 feet and into the front of a semi-truck stopped at the scene.

Despite the heavy impact, authorities said neither the deputy nor the person in the wrong-way vehicle, identified as an 83-year-old man, suffered any major injuries. They were both treated by medical teams as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said there is “no doubt” that the deputy’s bravery and quick action saved multiple lives.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
Woman, teenage girl shot dead on Easter Sunday in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Monday morning nice and crisp
Dry for Monday with sunshine back in the afternoon
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Governor: Missiles in western Ukrainian city kill 6
Joshua Simmons, 15, is being remembered on GoFundMe as “a boy who loved his friends and family...
Teen fatally shot during cell phone sale, police say
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico
It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter...
At least 9 wounded in shooting at SC nightclub