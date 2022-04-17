Woman arrested after infant, teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested a woman after two children were reportedly shot inside a home Sunday afternoon on North Sherwood Forest Drive.

According to BRPD, Jolanda Evans, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Jolanda Evans (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Officials with BRPD began investigating the reported shooting around noon on Sunday, April 17. A spokesman with BRPD said authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Sherwood Forest Dr. in connection to the incident.

According to BRPD, investigators believe Evans fired shots within a home, striking a 10-month-old infant and a 15-year-old teenager. The victims, both boys, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a standoff at the scene, which police say ended around 5 p.m. when Evans came out on her own and police took her into custody.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a reported shooting that occurred around noon Sunday, April 17. (WAFB)

A spokesperson with BRPD says police believe Evans suffers from medical issues and was off her medicine.

She fired shots inside the residence but had no intent to strike the children, said the spokesperson.

Evans will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police say the victims are stable at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

