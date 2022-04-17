Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman arrested after infant, teen reportedly shot on N. Sherwood Forest Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested a woman after two children were reportedly shot inside a home Sunday afternoon on North Sherwood Forest Drive.

According to BRPD, Jolanda Evans, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Jolanda Evans
Jolanda Evans(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Officials with BRPD began investigating the reported shooting around noon on Sunday, April 17. A spokesman with BRPD said authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Sherwood Forest Dr. in connection to the incident.

According to BRPD, investigators believe Evans fired shots within a home, striking a 10-month-old infant and a 15-year-old teenager. The victims, both boys, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a standoff at the scene, which police say ended around 5 p.m. when Evans came out on her own and police took her into custody.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a reported shooting...
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a reported shooting that occurred around noon Sunday, April 17.(WAFB)

A spokesperson with BRPD says police believe Evans suffers from medical issues and was off her medicine.

She fired shots inside the residence but had no intent to strike the children, said the spokesperson.

Evans will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police say the victims are stable at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on April 17 regarding a vehicle that crashed at the...
Woman, teenage girl shot dead on Easter Sunday in Shreveport
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Coroner’s officer names victim in fatal townhome fire
Monday morning nice and crisp
Dry for Monday with sunshine back in the afternoon
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks

Latest News

April 18 is deadline to register for United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Caring
April 18 is deadline to register for United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Caring
Woman dies a day after being pulled from a burning condo
Woman dies after being pulled from a burning condo
Nonprofit Friends of Devin holds Easter egg hunt
Nonprofit Friends of Devin holds Easter egg hunt
Teenage girl, woman die in separate shootings Easter Sunday in Shreveport