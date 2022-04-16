Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman injured in morning townhome fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on the Bayou townhome community. That’s off Knight Street in Shreveport’s Shreve City neighborhood.(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after a fire at an east Shreveport townhome community on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on the Bayou townhome community. That’s off Knight Street in Shreveport’s Shreve City neighborhood. The call came from a neighbor, an off-duty Shreveport Police Assistant Chief, according to a news release. Townhomes on both sides were evacuated by neighbors.

Neighbors were not able to force their way into the townhome on fire.

According to SFD’s Skip Pinkston, crews got on the scene ten minutes later.

A woman was pulled from the condominium and sent to a Shreveport hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks
Sunday forecast
Easter weekend comes with rain and storms potentially strong and severe
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Shreveport organizations partner to host community Easter egg hunt
Organizations host Easter egg hunt for community
Organizations host Easter egg hunt for community
Greenwood Easter egg hunt
Greenwood holds Easter egg hunt in honor of good Samaritan
Brothers Helping Others kicks off with classes Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Western Hills...
Man launches program to help kids & prevent future violence in Shreveport
Brothers Helping Others program holds first meeting
Brothers Helping Others program holds first meeting