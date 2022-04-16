Woman injured in morning townhome fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after a fire at an east Shreveport townhome community on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on the Bayou townhome community. That’s off Knight Street in Shreveport’s Shreve City neighborhood. The call came from a neighbor, an off-duty Shreveport Police Assistant Chief, according to a news release. Townhomes on both sides were evacuated by neighbors.

Neighbors were not able to force their way into the townhome on fire.

According to SFD’s Skip Pinkston, crews got on the scene ten minutes later.

A woman was pulled from the condominium and sent to a Shreveport hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.