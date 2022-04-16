Getting Answers
Thousands of runners take to New Orleans’ streets for Crescent City Classic 10K

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of runners - and many costumed walkers -- took to the streets of the city Saturday (April 16) for the Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic.

The annual 10K (6.2-mile) road race returned to its traditional Saturday before Easter live date for the first time since 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.

Runners Ben True and Reid Buchanan completed the first 1-2 American finish in CCC history. True completed the course in 28 minutes, 15 seconds, a finish that was five second faster than Buchanan’s. True became the first American winner of the Crescent City Classic in 38 years.

Bruktayit Eshetu of Ethiopia was the top female finisher, with a time of 31:34. Runner-up Sarah Pagano of the United States finished nearly two minutes later, in 33:33.

The race began at 8 a.m. near the Caesars Superdome, and proceeded on a route that took participants down Poydras Street in the Central Business District, along Decatur Street through the French Quarter, up Esplanade Avenue through Treme and Mid-City, and finally along the outskirts of City Park before winding inside to the finish line in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

