Greenwood holds Easter egg hunt in honor of good Samaritan

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood teamed up with the Greenwood Support Agency and Dad D’s Produce to put on an Easter egg hunt in honor of Allene Fields.

Fields was well-known in the community for wanting to help children and the elderly. Her family said she hosted an Easter egg hunt every year.

“She was always there for everyone, so how could you forget a person who is always there for everyone else?” said Martha Scroggins.

Some attendees said the event is a great way for families to spend quality time together.

“Families should be together, adults need to spend time with their kids. That helps keep them on the right path and steer them in the right direction,” said District 4 Alderman Brad Edwardes.

Fields died the day after Thanksgiving in 2021. Her family says they plan on continuing her humanitarian efforts.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.