Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Greenwood holds Easter egg hunt in honor of good Samaritan

Greenwood Easter egg hunt
Greenwood Easter egg hunt(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood teamed up with the Greenwood Support Agency and Dad D’s Produce to put on an Easter egg hunt in honor of Allene Fields.

Fields was well-known in the community for wanting to help children and the elderly. Her family said she hosted an Easter egg hunt every year.

“She was always there for everyone, so how could you forget a person who is always there for everyone else?” said Martha Scroggins.

Some attendees said the event is a great way for families to spend quality time together.

“Families should be together, adults need to spend time with their kids. That helps keep them on the right path and steer them in the right direction,” said District 4 Alderman Brad Edwardes.

Fields died the day after Thanksgiving in 2021. Her family says they plan on continuing her humanitarian efforts.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Woman injured in morning townhome fire
Sunday forecast
Easter weekend comes with rain and storms potentially strong and severe
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Shreveport organizations partner to host community Easter egg hunt
ArkLaTex high schoolers enjoy fun afternoon at Good Friday Field Day
d
Tactical vehicles on scene in Highland following shooting
good friday
INTERVIEW | Kermit Young & Kameron Evans: Good Friday field day for students