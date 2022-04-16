Getting Answers
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Ed Jasper, who played for the Troup Tigers in high school and later in the NFL, has died at age 49.

Jasper played nine seasons in the NFL and was a sixth round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997.

Throughout his professional career, Jasper also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders.

Prior to the NFL, Jasper was a three time All-East Texas standout player for the Troup Tigers and a one-time defensive MVP. A multisport athlete, Jasper also excelled at basketball where he was a part of the Tigers UIL Class 2A state championship team in 1992.

After Troup, Jasper played collegiate football at Texas A&M, earning the highly coveted Aggie Heart Award as voted by his peers on the team.

