Easter weekend comes with rain and storms potentially strong and severe

By Jessica Moore
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This may not come as a surprise to anyone that has been in the ArkLaTex for a while, but severe weather is possible Easter weekend. We’ll finally have a more quiet stretch and work week starting Monday.

Tonight a few light showers will still hang around with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Sunday a line of showers and storms move through in the afternoon hours. Heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms cant be ruled out once again. Tornado potential continues to remain fairly low but not zero; however, our main concern will be for strong damaging winds and hail. The evening starting at 6 right now looks fairly dry overall. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Still, it will not be a washout either day, but you’ll want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Especially if you are planning any Easter Egg hunting. On Saturday you may be able to squeeze in some time for egg hunting. Just check the radar before getting started. Sunday will likely be better in the morning before that line of storms moves through in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be back up in the lower 80s on Saturday. Sunday will cool back to the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to nice quiet weather. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but plenty of sunshine mixing in. I have only a 10% chance of rain Monday and no chance Tuesday. So the rain is pretty unlikely. If you do see any, it will only last a couple minutes. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.

Have a great and safe Easter weekend.

