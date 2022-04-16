Getting Answers
1 man dead in Tallulah after being trapped under vehicle, police receive call of shots fired

Police Lights(MGN)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Tallulah Police Department received a call in connection to fired shots Friday night.

Tallulah’s Chief of Police Buster McCoy says the fired shots happened in the area of Queen Mama Convenience store in Tallulah, but the police received the call at 9:52 p.m. on April 15, 2022. According to McCoy, the gunfire caused a panic.

Tallulah police say officers arrived on the scene at 9:54 p.m. encountering a large crowd in the parking lot. Police discovered that 30-year-old Javarriah Banks was run over and trapped under a vehicle, says McCoy with Tallulah police.

According to information received by the chief, several bystanders assisted with lifting the car off Banks.

At 10 p.m., the Northeast Ambulance Service arrived on the scene to render aid to Banks, says Tallulah police. Banks was transported by an ambulance to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

Further investigation into the incident by Tallulah police revealed it was an accidental death.

Chief McCoy stated no drug or alcohol use is suspected of the driver of the vehicle, which accidentally ran over Banks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
