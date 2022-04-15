Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman are dead following a suspected murder-suicide that took place late Thursday, April 14.

Officers responded to a shots fired and vehicle crash call just after 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Atkins Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Angie C. Anders, 47, inside a red SUV suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where she later died at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

Officers quickly gathered information from witnesses that indicated the person believed to be responsible for the shooting was William Cherry, 58, who was reportedly inside his residence in the 500 block of Atkins Street.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene investigators arrived to the scene and learned Cherry has a history of violence toward women, and had been in a “tumultuous relationship” with Anders. Detectives got a search warrant for the home and the Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were activated.

After around 6 hours of communication attempts, the Shreveport Fire Department deployed a robot into the upstairs portion of the residence and found the suspect lying in a bed. He appeared deceased and the team made entry.

Cherry appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot injury to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into what led to the incident. An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.