Severe storms possible over your Easter weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be back over the weekend with the potential to become severe. It will not rain all day everyday, but you will want an indoor plan alternative to be safe.

Overnight, there is a small risk for severe storms around the I-30 corridor. It is a marginal risk which is a level 1 on a scale of 1-5. It is really for the threat of storms moving into the ArkLaTex late tonight, but there is a chance they stay outside of our region. If we do see some stronger storms, it will be very isolated and will bring some strong wind gusts and maybe some hail. I think you can still go to sleep tonight in peace not having to worry about the weather.

Over your Easter weekend, more rain is likely. Saturday has a marginal risk for severe weather. That is just a level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. Then on Sunday there is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms. The slight risk is for Northwest Louisiana. The biggest threats look to be hail and damaging winds. An isolated and quick spin-up tornado is not ruled out. I have pushed the rain chances up to 50% for Saturday and put them up to 60% for Easter Sunday. Saturday will be more scattered and off and on activity, while Sunday will have a line of showers and storms move through in the afternoon.

Still, it will not be a washout either day, but you’ll want to have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Especially if you are planning any Easter Egg hunting. On Saturday you may be able to squeeze in some time for egg hunting. Just check the radar before getting started. Sunday will likely be better in the morning before that line of storms moves through in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be back up in the lower 80s on Saturday. Sunday will cool back to the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will go back to nice quiet weather. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but plenty of sunshine mixing in. I have only a 10% chance of rain Monday and no chance Tuesday. So the rain is pretty unlikely. If you do see any, it will only last a couple minutes. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. The sunshine will go back to being limited. The rain chances are still low at only 20%, but will likely be increasing later at night. Temperatures Wednesday will heat up to the lower 80s.

The rain from Wednesday night will continue into your Thursday. There is a 30% chance of rain for the day. I think most of it will be in the morning. It is too far out to tell if any of the rain or storms will become severe. Of course we will let you know if we believe that will happen. Temperatures will still get up to the lower 80s.

Have a great Easter weekend and I hope you can get some Easter activities in before the rain!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.