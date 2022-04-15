Man launches program to help kids & prevent future violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Rickey Evans is known in Shreveport for his coaching skills.

Now he’s taking those skills to the classroom. He’s launched the program Brothers Helping Others.

“I grew up in these neighborhoods in Shreveport, and I watched a lot of people ... even my best friend was killed in 2016.”

After Devin Myers’ death, Evans said, it was his calling to create a program to teach kids life skills starting with conflict resolution.

“We’re going to do a few different classes on Saturday like making good choices. And then they’ll go to another class for 15 minutes, maybe something like identity”

Evans said this is only the beginning.

“We gonna set up a lot of different programs like parental support, tip lines like if you know someone who has a gun right now you can send it to us and we’ll have a direct contact with Shreveport police.”

The first round of classes took place at Western Hills Baptist Church on Saturday, April 16. Kids ages 11-18 learned life skills like conflict resolution and financial literacy, among other subjects.

“I always had a passion for young people. I knew when I was really little that after watching a lot of my friends killed while I was growing up just countless friend killed. Then in 2016 my best friend was killed. Then after Devin was killed, I was like I got to try to do something. You know sitting around and just waiting for someone else to do it, that’s not working. So, I don’t have all the answers but I figured I’d step up and try to do something,” said Evans.

Evan said he plans to host more events throughout the year. He will also be working with Shreveport Police Department’s community-oriented policing division. The initiative is called Photo Voice. The objective is to get input from kids on how to improve their neighborhoods.

