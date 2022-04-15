Getting Answers
Man arrested after police pursuit in Bowie County

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase.

On Friday, April 15, deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was later spotted by a deputy heading west on U.S. Highway 82 in the Redlick area. Officials said the driver refused to stop for law enforcement, and a brief high-speed chase ensued.

The driver, Sammy Joe Tinsley, drove down Tri State Road and abandoned the vehicle on a dirt lane. He fled on foot, but was quickly taken into police custody.

Tinsley was booked into the Bi State Jail for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

