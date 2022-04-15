Getting Answers
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks

(KNOE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 17, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved a 60-day extension on the reopening of DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City.

With the extension nearing its expiration, KSLA reached out to La. Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns for an update of the current process.

He said DiamondJacks has filed a petition with the board to sell its license to Foundation Gaming, a Mississippi-based company. The La. State Police Gaming Division and the La. Attorney General Office Gaming Division will now begin the suitability process.

If the company is recommended for licensing, the board will begin a process to approve the transfer. Johns said the process is estimated to take a few months.

The board will meet on Monday, April 18 in Baton Rouge. No formal actions will take place, but the next steps in the process will be explained in full.

