ArkLaTex high schoolers enjoy fun afternoon at Good Friday Field Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - High School students looking for something to do on Good Friday can head down to the Southern Hills Community Park for a field day.

The event kicked off at 2 p.m. at the Southern Hills Community Park. KOKA Radio Station, area clergy and students planned out the field day together.

Event organizers said they hope a fun outlet will keep kids out of trouble.

KOKA’s Station Director Charles Johnson said the bottom line of the event was to reach the youth before the streets do.

“I think it’s going to help the community by creating positive environments for young people to be able to do things that are fun and festive instead of just having them idle on the streets just doing anything. We have to continue this type of momentum. Everybody should be doing something, it shouldn’t just be any one person. But if we’re going to impact today’s generation, we have to keep them busy in positive events, positive activities and positive environments,” he said.

Students who attended got free food and enjoyed many fun games and activities.

“Today we created an environment for all teenagers to come out and have fun, implement God to you know spread glory on his name. And we’re kind of just going to have fun and play games like tug of war, kick ball, and just have a great day and lead with a good impact,” said student Joshua Hoover.

The event was free for all Shreveport-Bossier City high school students with their school I.D.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.