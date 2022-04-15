Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was sprayed in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January "in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility," according to the South Carolina attorney general.(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Woman injured in morning townhome fire
Sunday forecast
Easter weekend comes with rain and storms potentially strong and severe
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Russia strikes Ukraine’s big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, left, smiles before blessing the fire and the Paschal candle at the...
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 14 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 1 suspect arrested
Police in Georgia are searching for 1-year-old Nala Norwood.
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old