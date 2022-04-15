3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – Three employees of a South Carolina care facility were arrested after abusing an intellectually and physically disabled person, according to the state’s attorney general.

Investigators said they found that 32-year-old Pebble Hill, a caregiver at Thrive Upstate, sprayed the victim in the face and on her body with a disinfectant in January “in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility.”

Hill was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The attorney general’s office said two other caregivers, 35-year-old Tuesday Watson and 48-year-old Wanda Gary, saw the abuse but didn’t report it. Both were charged with failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

All three women were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The attorney general’s office did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries.

Thrive Upstate performed a prompt internal review of the situation, the attorney general’s office said. Facility staff did not respond to a request for comment.

