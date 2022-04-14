Perfect spring weather for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a picture perfect Thursday ahead for the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that rolled through after the severe weather yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s later today with no humidity for the region. The humidity should quickly return Friday as our wind direction changes and as we head into Easter weekend we are tracking scattered showers on the way for the ArkLaTex. This will be out ahead of another cold front that will move through the region during the afternoon or evening hours Easter Sunday. Our temperatures will go from the 80s ahead of the front back down into the 70s as we start next temperatures. Highs will then slowly rebound back into the 80s by Wednesday of next week.

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will perhaps need a light jacket as temperatures are much cooler this morning behind the cold front with temperatures in the low 50s. Heading through the morning hours and into the afternoon will see our highs still get up into the upper 70s with ample sunshine. Most importantly is that we are not expecting any humidity today making this afternoon a great time to get outside.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking the return of mugginess as well as scattered shower and storm chances for the ArkLaTex. Friday should see generally dry weather, but cloud cover as well as the humidity will be on the increase across the region. Highs will be in the low 80s to close out the week. Overnight Friday and heading through the weekend we tracking scattered showers and storms for the region thanks to a warm front. Even with possible showers and storms with an isolated strong storms possible we are still expecting highs in the 80s Saturday. Sunday is a bit of a question mark as we do not have a strong consensus with how quickly the front will move through, but expect more showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s depending on when the front moves through Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a very pleasant start to the week behind the front as temperatures will return to the 70s along with no humidity Monday. As we go through next week, like Friday, the warmer weather and mugginess will return. We should at least see sunshine Monday and Tuesday with real shower or storm chances until Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, get ready for a fantastic Thursday on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!

