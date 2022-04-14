LSUS resumes normal operation following storms

The following information is from LSU Shreveport:

LSU Shreveport suffered damage when a confirmed EF-0 tornado cut a path through the southern side of campus on April 12th. The tornado, which also impacted the neighborhood south of campus, leveled trees, spread debris, and damaged facilities, including the tennis courts and the baseball stadium.

The LSUS Facility Services team, led by Interim Director Justin Baker, was on site along with the LSUS Police beginning in the early hours of Wednesday morning, surveying the damage and initiating repair and clean up, which included the removal or branches from Kings Highway. While the university was closed on Wednesday, the campus resumed normal operations on Thursday morning.

“The high wind speeds caused the loss of 14 trees, 11 of which are our beautiful Oak trees, minor damage to the Physical Plant, Baseball facility, Red River Radio building and severe damage to our Tennis Courts,” Baker said. “We also had some HVAC problems in a few buildings caused by the power surges and outages. Overall, it could have been much worse, but we will be dealing with this for some time.”

Chancellor Larry Clark, who was on-site to assess the damage, expressed gratitude to all those involved in the recovery effort.

“While this is a difficult time for us and our neighbors, we are thankful that this did not happen while we had more people on campus,” Clark said. “We’ve received great support from SWEPCO, and our internal team, including Facility Services, Chief Wray and the LSUS Police, and many others who began the recovery effort very quickly after the tornado impacted our campus. Our primary goal was to reopen safely, and we have done so with only losing a day of normal operations.”

Baker also expressed gratitude for the external teams that are assisting with the cleanup and repair, including Miller Tree Service, Tree Health Lady, Camus Electric, and Mechanical Concepts. “We definitely took a hit on Tuesday but having the support of these professionals makes things go more smoothly.”

