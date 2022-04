At least 3 tornadoes hit Caddo/Bossier parishes Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport has confirmed at least 3 tornadoes touched down in Caddo and Bossier parishes as storms tracked through Tuesday night. All 3 occurred within 4 minutes of each other.

TORNADO #1

The first tornado was the strongest...an EF-1 with peak winds of 110mph. It started northeast of Blanchard in Caddo Parish, tracked to the northeast where it crossed the Red River in Bossier Parish. The tornado dissipated near Benton. The tornado was on the ground for a little more than 4 miles and has a maximum with of 200 yards.

According to the NWS: “A TORNADO WHICH WAS EMBEDDED IN A QUASI-LINEAR CONVECTIVE SYSTEM (QLCS) FIRST TOUCHED DOWN ON A FARM TO THE NORTHEAST OF BLANCHARD IN CADDO PARISH. A CENTER PIVOT IRRIGATION SYSTEM WAS FLIPPED BY THE TORNADO AS IT CROSSED AN OPEN FIELD. THE TORNADO THEN SNAPPED TREE BRANCHES BEFORE PARTIALLY REMOVING THE ROOFS OF FOUR METAL FARM BUILDINGS ALONG SENTELL ROAD. IT THEN CROSSED THE RED RIVER AND MOVED INTO BOSSIER PARISH. AS THE TORNADO PASSED TO THE NORTHWEST OF BENTON, IT STRENGTHENED TO AN EF-1 ALONG WILLOW BEND ROAD. THERE IT BEGAN TO UPROOT AND SNAP HARDWOOD AND SOFTWOOD TREES. THE MOST INTENSE DAMAGE WAS TO A GUEST HOUSE WHICH WAS SHIFTED OFF OF ITS FOUNDATION AND DESTROYED. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON TO REMOVE A LARGE PORTION OF THE ROOF OF A TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME. TWO CHILDREN IN THE HOME WERE SAVED BY THEIR FATHER WHO GOT THE TORNADO WARNING VIA A WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERT (WEA) ON HIS WIRELESS PHONE AND THEN MOVED THEM TO A TORNADO SHELTER IN THE CENTER OF THE HOUSE ON THE FIRST FLOOR. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON TO DAMAGE ANOTHER SINGLE FAMILY HOME AND THEN CROSS OLD PLAIN DEALING RD. AFTER CROSSING OLD PLAIN DEALING RD, THE TORNADO REMOVED THE ROOF OF A SMALL METAL OUTBUILDING AND SNAPPED AND UPROOTED SEVERAL MORE HARDWOOD AND SOFTWOOD TREES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON INTO A FORESTED AREA BEFORE LIFTING.”

A tornado tracked between Blanchard and Benton Tuesday night (Source: KSLA)

TORNADO #2

A second tornado struck just 1 minute later in southeast Shreveport and travelled across the Red River into south Bossier City hitting several neighborhoods along the way. It has been rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 85mph. The tornado was on the ground for about 6 miles and grew to 400 yards in width at it’s peak.

Here are the details: “THE TORNADO EMBEDDED WITHIN A QUASI-LINEAR CONVECTIVE SYSTEM (QLCS) FIRST TOUCHED DOWN ALONG SOPHIA LANE AND BRUNSWICK DRIVE IN SHREVEPORT. THERE, LARGE BRANCHES OF HARDWOOD AND SOFTWOOD TREES WERE BROKEN AND TWISTED OFF OF THE TREES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON TO DAMAGE A FOOD STAND AS IT CROSSED YOUREE DRIVE. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO DO MOSTLY DAMAGE TO LARGE BRANCHES WITH A COUPLE OF TREES UPROOTED AND MINOR SHINGLE DAMAGE TO SINGLE FAMILY HOMES IN A NEIGHBORHOOD ADJACENT TO LSU-SHREVEPORT. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON ACROSS THE LSU-SHREVEPORT CAMPUS, UPROOTING TREES AND DOWNING LARGE BRANCHES. IT ALSO BROUGHT DAMAGE TO THE SOCCER AND BASEBALL FIELDS AT LSU-SHREVEPORT BEFORE CROSSING E HARTS ISLAND RD. AND THE RED RIVER. AFTER THE TORNADO CROSSED THE RED RIVER, IN BOSSIER PARISH, IT CONTINUED ON TO UPROOT TREES AND DOWN AND TWIST LARGE TREE BRANCHES. IT UPROOTED TREES WHICH SPLIT AT LEAST THREE MANUFACTURED HOMES OFF OF ALFRED LANE AS THEY FELL AND DAMAGED SEVERAL OTHERS. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON TO GENERAL EWELL DR. AND THEN MOVED TOWARD A FORESTED AREA THAT WAS INACCESSIBLE ON BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE. THE TORNADO EITHER LIFTED JUST BEFORE REACHING BARKSDALE AFB OR WHILE OVER BARKSDALE AFB AS THE AREA JUST TO THE EAST OF THE BASE WAS SURVEYED AND ONLY THUNDERSTORM WIND DAMAGE WAS FOUND OFF OF UNION TEXAS RD AND ACADEMY LANE BY HAUGHTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.”

A tornado tracked from southeast Shreveport into south Bossier City Tuesday night (Source: KSLA)

TORNADO #3

A third tornado touched down near Hosston in northern Caddo Parish. This tornado was the weakest and the most short-lived. It had peak winds of 80mph and was on the ground for just a little more than a mile. It had a peak width of 50 yards and only damaged some trees:

“A TORNADO THAT WAS EMBEDDED WITHIN A QUASI-LINEAR CONVECTIVE SYSTEM (QLCS) BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN ALONG HOSSTON RODESSA ROAD. THERE, IT TWISTED AND BROKE OFF SMALL AND LARGE HARDWOOD TREE BRANCHES. THE TORNADO WENT ON TO DOWN MORE TREE BRANCHES ALONG CHRISTIAN ST BEFORE LIFTING AS IT CROSSED US-71.”

A tornado briefly touched down near Hosston, LA Tuesday night (Source: KSLA)

The NWS has more damage surveys planned from other storms Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

