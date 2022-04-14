Bossier residents gear up to ‘Keep Bossier Beautiful’

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Earth Day is right around the corner, and residents across Bossier Parish are preparing for ‘Operation Clean Sweep.’

The event is an annual effort to pick up litter.

This year, ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. Anyone interested in participating can sign up individually or as a team.

Tap or click here to register for the event.

Various organizations from across Bossier are teaming up for the clean-up, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keep Bossier Beautiful, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Schools and Bossier City leaders.

Mark your calendars! Earth Day is about a week away. How you can celebrate in Bossier: https://t.co/sGJLdzM0av — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) April 14, 2022

Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, believes it takes a village to keep neighborhoods clean.

“Litter is a community problem and it takes a community solution to solve it,” said Bryan. “We believe if everyone can pitch in, we will be much more successful.”

Last year, even during the pandemic, over 600 Bossier residents worked together to pick up trash. Bryan said this is a testament to just how much citizens care about the cleanliness of their community.

“In the pit of my heart, I do believe people care about where they live,” she said. “Trash travels, just because you put trash in the can doesn’t mean it won’t fly out.”

Residents who sign-up will get a t-shirt, gloves and trash bags. Volunteers will also collect trash that’s bagged during the effort.

