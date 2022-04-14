Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers dead near the Mall of Louisiana , according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Demetriyon Grim, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon. Grim Grim was in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison prior to this arrest for a non-related charge.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 when the suspect pulled up next to the victims’ car on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire, hit four people inside the car, and then left the scene in a separate vehicle.

Officials said two teenagers, who were later identified as Donte Dorsey, 18, and Clifton Lindsey, 19 , were killed. A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also injured, they said.

BRPD investigators called the shooting “highly-planned” and “targeted.”

