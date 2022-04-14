Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

Demetriyon Grim
Demetriyon Grim(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Perry Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers dead near the Mall of Louisiana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said Demetriyon Grim, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon. Grim Grim was in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison prior to this arrest for a non-related charge.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 when the suspect pulled up next to the victims’ car on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire, hit four people inside the car, and then left the scene in a separate vehicle.

Officials said two teenagers, who were later identified as Donte Dorsey, 18, and Clifton Lindsey, 19, were killed. A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were also injured, they said.

Two victims have been identified in a fatal shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon.

BRPD investigators called the shooting “highly-planned” and “targeted.”

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man, woman found dead in South Highland after apparent murder-suicide
La. Gaming Control Board chairman gives update on status of DiamondJacks
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on April 16 regarding a fire at the Eastwood on...
Woman injured in morning townhome fire
Sunday forecast
Easter weekend comes with rain and storms potentially strong and severe
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death

Latest News

Shreveport organizations partner to host community Easter egg hunt
Organizations host Easter egg hunt for community
Organizations host Easter egg hunt for community
Greenwood Easter egg hunt
Greenwood holds Easter egg hunt in honor of good Samaritan
Brothers Helping Others kicks off with classes Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Western Hills...
Man launches program to help kids & prevent future violence in Shreveport
Brothers Helping Others program holds first meeting
Brothers Helping Others program holds first meeting