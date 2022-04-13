In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — In the wake of tornadic storms, reports came in of people trapped in their homes in Bossier City.

And thousands of SWEPCO customers temporarily lost electrical service.

There were reports of multiple people trapped along Alfred Lane and Pecan Acres mobile home park off Barksdale Boulevard.

We’re told those along Alfred Lane have been rescued.

A caller told KSLA News 12 that a tree fell on a mobile home in Southgate Mobile Home Park and that other mobile homes also might have been damaged.

There have been no reports of injuries.

KSLA Videographer Scott Pace said fencing and trees are down along Sunflower Road.

A number of tornado warnings were issued in association with the storms as they moved through the area. And radar has indicated straight-line winds of possibly up to 92 mph.

Bossier sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of several locations of what is reported as minor damage from tonight’s storms, spokesman Rod White said.

He said areas of concern include:

Powerlines down on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton

Tree on a home in Haughton

Trees down on Louisiana Highway 157

Trees down on West Jackson and Mahaffee

Tree on the bus barn in south Bossier

Tree down on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton that caused a wreck near Red Point Food Mart and Walnut Ridge Road

Sheriff Julian Whittington said the damage is pretty much scattered north to south throughout the parish “... but it’s nothing we can’t live through and get over.”

“All in all,” he later added, “we’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Caddo 911 dispatch records showed reports of road hazards, which usually are indicative of downed trees or tree limbs, on:

Greenwood-Mooringsport Road at Hammock Road

Greenwood-Mooringsport Road between Winston Drive and Snowflake Road

Sparks Davis Road between Post Oak Road and Pine Grove Road

Hosston-Rodessa Road at Black Bayou Boat Camp Road at Hosston

Hammock Road at Greenwood-Mooringsport Road

Ellerbe Road at Gayle Red Bluff Road

Highway 1 at Caspiana

George Road at Dixie-Shreveport Road

U.S. Highway 71 at Dixie-Blanchard Road

Line Avenue at Trabue Street in Shreveport

Suzanne Drive between Shelton Avenue and White Avenue in Shreveport

East Kings Highway at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport

POWER OUTAGES

Arkansas

Hempstead 273

Little River 6

Miller 100

Louisiana

Bienville 26

Bossier 11,107

Caddo 32,192

DeSoto 2,170

Natchitoches fewer than 5

Red River 170

Webster 810

Texas

Bowie 52

Camp 6

Cass 1,013

Gregg 10,887

Harrison 836

Marion fewer than 5

Morris 75

Panola 322

Shelby 667

Smith 375

Titus fewer than 5

Upshur 803

Wood 113

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.