In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — In the wake of tornadic storms, reports came in of people trapped in their homes in Bossier City.
And thousands of SWEPCO customers temporarily lost electrical service.
There were reports of multiple people trapped along Alfred Lane and Pecan Acres mobile home park off Barksdale Boulevard.
We’re told those along Alfred Lane have been rescued.
A caller told KSLA News 12 that a tree fell on a mobile home in Southgate Mobile Home Park and that other mobile homes also might have been damaged.
There have been no reports of injuries.
KSLA Videographer Scott Pace said fencing and trees are down along Sunflower Road.
A number of tornado warnings were issued in association with the storms as they moved through the area. And radar has indicated straight-line winds of possibly up to 92 mph.
Bossier sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of several locations of what is reported as minor damage from tonight’s storms, spokesman Rod White said.
He said areas of concern include:
- Powerlines down on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton
- Tree on a home in Haughton
- Trees down on Louisiana Highway 157
- Trees down on West Jackson and Mahaffee
- Tree on the bus barn in south Bossier
- Tree down on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton that caused a wreck near Red Point Food Mart and Walnut Ridge Road
Sheriff Julian Whittington said the damage is pretty much scattered north to south throughout the parish “... but it’s nothing we can’t live through and get over.”
“All in all,” he later added, “we’ve been very, very fortunate.”
Caddo 911 dispatch records showed reports of road hazards, which usually are indicative of downed trees or tree limbs, on:
- Greenwood-Mooringsport Road at Hammock Road
- Greenwood-Mooringsport Road between Winston Drive and Snowflake Road
- Sparks Davis Road between Post Oak Road and Pine Grove Road
- Hosston-Rodessa Road at Black Bayou Boat Camp Road at Hosston
- Hammock Road at Greenwood-Mooringsport Road
- Ellerbe Road at Gayle Red Bluff Road
- Highway 1 at Caspiana
- George Road at Dixie-Shreveport Road
- U.S. Highway 71 at Dixie-Blanchard Road
- Line Avenue at Trabue Street in Shreveport
- Suzanne Drive between Shelton Avenue and White Avenue in Shreveport
- East Kings Highway at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport
POWER OUTAGES
Arkansas
Hempstead 273
Little River 6
Miller 100
Louisiana
Bienville 26
Bossier 11,107
Caddo 32,192
DeSoto 2,170
Natchitoches fewer than 5
Red River 170
Webster 810
Texas
Bowie 52
Camp 6
Cass 1,013
Gregg 10,887
Harrison 836
Marion fewer than 5
Morris 75
Panola 322
Shelby 667
Smith 375
Titus fewer than 5
Upshur 803
Wood 113
This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
