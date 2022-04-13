Strong pitching propels Parkway to win over Airline, 5-1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Amazing starting pitching propelled Parkway High School to a district win over Airline Tuesday night, 5-1. Sean Waits was on the mound for Parkway and he allowed no hits through five full innings of work.

The Panthers provided an early run off the bat of Cameron Fink in the top of the first, but for most of the contest the tide could have turned on one swing from the Vikings.

Waits was wonderful. The right handed-pitcher ended both the bottom half of the third and fourth innings with strike outs.

In the top of the fifth inning, Parkway added more runs to their tally. An RBI double from Trenton Lape and two sacrifice flies proved to be enough runs for the Panthers. With the win, Parkway moves into a tie for first place in district 5-A with Benton High School.

The team’s next opponent is Natchitoches Central on Thursday in Natchitoches.

