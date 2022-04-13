Shreveport man busted with more than $200k in drugs, officials say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a Shreveport man after they reportedly found more than $200,000 worth of drugs in his car and home.

CPSO says officers found the drugs Monday, April 11. Hans Morris, 54, was arrested after narcotics agents reportedly found the following drugs in his possession during a traffic stop:

14.8 grams of methamphetamine

17.2 grams of Xanax

4 methamphetamine tablets

0.4 grams of crack cocaine

2 dextroamphetamine

1.6 grams of marijuana

Drugs seized in arrest of Hans Morris (CPSO)

Agents later got a search warrant for his house in the 2800 block of Metal Street and reportedly found:

11,500 methamphetamine tablets

2 pounds of methamphetamine

2.5 ounces of powder cocaine

475 grams of marijuana

27 grams of Hydrocodone

11 grams of crack cocaine

Packaging materials

Digital scale

Agents say the value of the drugs found is $218,000.

Morris was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

Distribution of schedule II narcotics

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.