Shreveport man busted with more than $200k in drugs, officials say
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a Shreveport man after they reportedly found more than $200,000 worth of drugs in his car and home.
CPSO says officers found the drugs Monday, April 11. Hans Morris, 54, was arrested after narcotics agents reportedly found the following drugs in his possession during a traffic stop:
- 14.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 17.2 grams of Xanax
- 4 methamphetamine tablets
- 0.4 grams of crack cocaine
- 2 dextroamphetamine
- 1.6 grams of marijuana
Agents later got a search warrant for his house in the 2800 block of Metal Street and reportedly found:
- 11,500 methamphetamine tablets
- 2 pounds of methamphetamine
- 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine
- 475 grams of marijuana
- 27 grams of Hydrocodone
- 11 grams of crack cocaine
- Packaging materials
- Digital scale
Agents say the value of the drugs found is $218,000.
Morris was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Distribution of schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.