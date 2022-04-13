Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport man busted with more than $200k in drugs, officials say

Hans Adolph Morris, DOB: 1/3/1968
Hans Adolph Morris, DOB: 1/3/1968(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a Shreveport man after they reportedly found more than $200,000 worth of drugs in his car and home.

CPSO says officers found the drugs Monday, April 11. Hans Morris, 54, was arrested after narcotics agents reportedly found the following drugs in his possession during a traffic stop:

  • 14.8 grams of methamphetamine
  • 17.2 grams of Xanax
  • 4 methamphetamine tablets
  • 0.4 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2 dextroamphetamine
  • 1.6 grams of marijuana
Drugs seized in arrest of Hans Morris
Drugs seized in arrest of Hans Morris(CPSO)

Agents later got a search warrant for his house in the 2800 block of Metal Street and reportedly found:

  • 11,500 methamphetamine tablets
  • 2 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine
  • 475 grams of marijuana
  • 27 grams of Hydrocodone
  • 11 grams of crack cocaine
  • Packaging materials
  • Digital scale

Agents say the value of the drugs found is $218,000.

Morris was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Distribution of schedule II narcotics
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign

Latest News

Damage at E 81st and Fairfield in Shreveport from storms on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Damage reported in the ArkLaTex as second wave of severe weather in as many days moves through
Flash flooding
3 tips to follow in case of flash flooding
More than 20,000 East Texans remain without power after storms
Not much is known at this time. The victim was sent to a hospital for medical treatment,...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly stabbing elderly family member