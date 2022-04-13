Shreveport City Council speaks on Ukrainian refugees, Fair Grounds Field demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council had big items on their agenda Tuesday, April 12.

One of the items that moved forward was a resolution to show support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Today was just a thank you to President Biden for accepting 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States. Although I do feel we have a problem right here in our backyard that we need to care of with the homeless, this is bit of a different situation. We need to reach out to our sister country and help out where we can,” said Councilman Jerry Bowman.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller gave her take on the topic.

“I’ve seen people on social media ready to open their houses for Ukrainians but they had everything ungodly to say about the Haitians coming through here and it may not be our place to get deep into world affairs, but we have world affairs and conflict happening really close to home,” she said.

Another big topic on the agenda is the demolition of Fair Grounds Field.

“Number one we’ve been getting a lot of complaints and that’s been for years since the field has been an eyesore. Though it doesn’t seem to be a big place in some people’s heart and like to see that game return to the field but it’s not feasible, it’s not financially feasible to do so. Not in that manner. it needs to be demoed anyway,” he said.

Bowman said he hopes the demolition will be complete by summer.

