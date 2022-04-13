Getting Answers
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms

School closures
School closures(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT
(KSLA) - School cancelations are coming in following storms on Wednesday night.

Several school districts are reporting that classes will continue as scheduled. Check your school district’s social media profiles for updates.

Northwest Louisiana

In Caddo Parish, 14 schools are closed due to power outages. Schools not listed remain open.

Below is the list of schools that will not have classes on April 13:

  • Atkins Elementary
  • Sunset Acres Elementary
  • Forest Hill Elementary
  • Caddo Middle Magnet
  • Southern Hills Elementary
  • 81st Street ECE
  • Summer Grove Elementary
  • Booker T. Washington High
  • Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle
  • Northside Elementary
  • Westwood Elementary
  • Mooringsport Elementary
  • Pine Grove Elementary School
  • Eden Gardens Elementary
  • Ridgewood Middle

All Red River Parish schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on April 13 due to the severe weather threat.

Students at any Word of God Academy campuses will begin school late at 10 a.m. Any updates will be made by 9:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Academy is closed on Wednesday. However, the daycare is open.

Mount Olive Christian School in Athens is closed due to a power outage.

Ayers Career College in Shreveport will be closed on Wednesday.

LSU Shreveport has canceled classes and closed campus. All online instruction will continue as planned.

All Northwestern State University campuses will close at noon on Wednesday, April 13 due to the continued severe weather threat.

Bossier Parish Schools have also announced several schools will be closed on Wednesday:

  • Haughton Elementary
  • Haughton Middle
  • Haughton High
  • T.L. Rodes Elementary
  • Platt Elementary
  • Princeton Elementary
  • Plain Dealing High
East Texas

Schools in the Elysian Fields ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

Elysian Fields ISD will have a delayed start this morning due to a power outage in our schools. Start will be delayed...

Posted by Elysian Fields ISD on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

