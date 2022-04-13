School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms

(KSLA) - School cancelations are coming in following storms on Wednesday night.

Several school districts are reporting that classes will continue as scheduled. Check your school district’s social media profiles for updates.

Northwest Louisiana

In Caddo Parish, 14 schools are closed due to power outages. Schools not listed remain open.

Below is the list of schools that will not have classes on April 13:

Atkins Elementary

Sunset Acres Elementary

Forest Hill Elementary

Caddo Middle Magnet

Southern Hills Elementary

81st Street ECE

Summer Grove Elementary

Booker T. Washington High

Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle

Northside Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Mooringsport Elementary

Pine Grove Elementary School

Eden Gardens Elementary

Ridgewood Middle

All Red River Parish schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on April 13 due to the severe weather threat.

Students at any Word of God Academy campuses will begin school late at 10 a.m. Any updates will be made by 9:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Academy is closed on Wednesday. However, the daycare is open.

Mount Olive Christian School in Athens is closed due to a power outage.

Ayers Career College in Shreveport will be closed on Wednesday.

LSU Shreveport has canceled classes and closed campus. All online instruction will continue as planned.

All Northwestern State University campuses will close at noon on Wednesday, April 13 due to the continued severe weather threat.

Bossier Parish Schools have also announced several schools will be closed on Wednesday:

Haughton Elementary

Haughton Middle

Haughton High

T.L. Rodes Elementary

Platt Elementary

Princeton Elementary

Plain Dealing High

East Texas

Schools in the Elysian Fields ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

