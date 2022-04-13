PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex the night of Tuesday, April 12, leaving some damage behind.

Storm damage in south Bossier BOSSIER STORM DAMAGE: Christian Piekos is LIVE from SoBo with a look at some of the tough scenes here. Where are you seeing damage? Share your pics and videos here » https://bit.ly/37QANF2 Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Multiple tornado warnings were issued starting after dark.

The National Weather Service has since confirmed that there were at least two tornadoes Tuesday night.

An EF-0 with winds of 85 mph started near LSUS in a neighborhood west of Youree Drive and continued into south Bossier City.

And an EF-1 with 110 mph winds started northeast of Blanchard and crossed the Red River to near Benton.

A mobile home in south Bossier is split in two after a massive tree was uprooted during last night’s storms. We’re not hearing any reports of injuries, thank God. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/3WeSCYdcLp — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Haughton. Lots of people here very concerned about clean up efforts…and another severe storm is on the way today. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/kurNMeWE0Y — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) April 13, 2022

A family of three was inside this mobile home when this large tree collapsed on top of it. The family tells me had they waited 4 seconds longer to move to the other side of the home, they would have been crushed. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/bnkN2EgdOx — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) April 13, 2022

The storms left tens of thousands without power as well. Click here to check SWEPCO’s outage map.

SWEPCO says at the peak of the storms, about 65,000 people were without power. They say the hardest hit areas were Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Marshall, and Gladewater.

As of 11 a.m., about 34,500 customers in Louisiana and 6,000 customers in east Texas remained without power.

