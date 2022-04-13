PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex the night of Tuesday, April 12, leaving some damage behind.
Multiple tornado warnings were issued starting after dark.
The National Weather Service has since confirmed that there were at least two tornadoes Tuesday night.
An EF-0 with winds of 85 mph started near LSUS in a neighborhood west of Youree Drive and continued into south Bossier City.
And an EF-1 with 110 mph winds started northeast of Blanchard and crossed the Red River to near Benton.
The storms left tens of thousands without power as well. Click here to check SWEPCO’s outage map.
SWEPCO says at the peak of the storms, about 65,000 people were without power. They say the hardest hit areas were Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Marshall, and Gladewater.
As of 11 a.m., about 34,500 customers in Louisiana and 6,000 customers in east Texas remained without power.
