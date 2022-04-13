More than 20,000 East Texans remain without power after storms
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of people remain without power after powerful storms swept through East Texas Tuesday night.
Oncor reports 10,371 outages remain in the Tyler area following the storms. The Nacogdoches area still has over 3,000 outages in the area.
SWEPCO reports over 3,000 outages in the Longview - Kilgore area.
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reports a total of 897 outages in their area with 771 of those being in the Kilgore area.
Oncor outage totals as of 4 p.m.
Tyler area - 10,371
Rusk area - 1,263
Jacksonville area - 661
Frankston area - 496
Palestine area - 2,574
Athens area - 307
Nacogdoches area - 3,270
SWEPCO outage totals as of 4 p.m.
Longview - Kilgore area - 3,204
Mt. Pleasant area - 127
Center area - 788
Jefferson area - 329
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative outages as of 4 p.m.
Kilgore area - 771
Avinger area - 72
