Man arrested for domestic abuse 1 day after being reported missing, found safe

(MGN Online)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, Antonio Jackson, 37, has been arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Jackson was reported missing on Tuesday, April 13, along with his girlfriend 39-year-old Erica Allen. Family members initially expressed concern, saying the disappearance was “unusual behavior for them.”

Family members reported the couple had been found safe at around 1 p.m. The Shreveport Police Department later confirmed both were located safe and unharmed.

Jackson’s bail is set at $20,000.

