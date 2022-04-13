Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, attempted car theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the after school rush on Tuesday, April 12, Shreveport police say a driver ran into two cars, then tried to leave the scene of the crash by taking another car.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m., near A.C. Steere Park on Youree Drive. A witness at the scene told KSLA that the alleged hit-and-run driver tried to take a nearby car at the corner of Grover Place and Preston Avenue.

KSLA’s Doug Warner was at the park working on another story, when the suspect ran up to him and claimed he needed a ride to work. Soon after, a good Samaritan and police pulled into the parking lot and quickly put the man in handcuffs.

The good Samaritan said they followed the man because he had seen the incident on Youree Drive.

The suspect is now in custody.

