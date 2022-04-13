First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It was a very hectic night as the convective line of storms that we were warning everyone about earlier in the day came to fruition as we had a line of Severe Thunderstorms and Tornado Warnings roll through the region last night. As we gather more information about what was likely multiple tornadoes to touch down we are tracking more severe weather likely on the way later today as we track the cold front that will push through the region bringing potential for yet more damaging winds, large hail, as well as tornadoes. Due to this Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Once the cold front moves through this evening we should get at least a two day break from the stormy weather Thursday and Friday before tracking more showers and storms over the weekend out ahead of a cold front that will move through Sunday and will dramatically drop our temperatures and humidity as we head into next week.

We are tracking likely another round of strong and severe storms developing as we heading into the afternoon hours out ahead of the cold front. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out this morning making sure you have rain gear will be very important as we still have a few showers and storms left over this morning with more on the way. Like Tuesday it is a very warm and muggy start across the region with temperatures around the 70 degree mark. Highs this afternoon will likely be in the low 80s.

As we go through the morning hours we could see a few more showers and storms before we are tracking the true severe weather potential as we head into the afternoon hours. These storms will developing out ahead of the cold front and due to the ample instability in the atmosphere more severe weather is possible due one or potentially two line of storms forming. All threats of severe weather will be possible with the concern being the highest across the eastern half of the viewing area. By the middle evening hours though the cold front will move through shutting off the instability and bringing much more comfortable and tranquil air to the region.

The second half of the work week will bring marked improvement to our weather thanks to falling humidity and a drop in our temperatures. Thursday should be beautiful with highs in the upper 70s, ample sunshine, and muted humidity. Friday will start off nice, but we are tracking increasing clouds as well as mugginess thanks to a warm front that will move through. We should stay dry Friday but we can’t say the same about your weekend forecast.

As we head through the weekend we are tracking the return of showers and storms to the region out ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will begin to move in later in the day on Saturday and continue through Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday ahead of the front will be toasty with high temperatures that will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will see more showers and storms, but the cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures with highs potentially only around the 70 degree mark depending on how quickly the front moves through along with a major drop in humidity. Expect the cooler temperatures and muted humidity to continue as we would be heading into next week as well with highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday.

In the meantime, please stay weather aware today and make sure you have a way to get alerts! Have a safe Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.