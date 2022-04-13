Getting Answers
First Alert Weather day continues for Wednesday afternoon storms

Tornado watch until 5pm
Tornado watch until 5pm(Source: KSLA.com)
By Jessica Moore
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KSLA) - Good Wednesday afternoon! We’re looking at yet another threat for severe weather through the afternoon and possibly early evening as well. Today is a First Alert Weather Day so make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

TORNADO WATCH for all of the ArkLaTex except McCurtian county until 5pm this evening. This means the environment will be conducive for producing a tornado.

This afternoon will remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s with southerly winds 10-15+mph. We already had a line of showers and storms push through the I-30 corridor earlier today, but we’re not in the clear yet. A cold front is entering the ArkLaTex with showers and storms along it, but we may see strong to severe storms develop out ahead of this main line. This could bring the potential for strong damaging winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes in the realm of possibilities today. Storms and rain will clear out this evening with tranquil weather back this tonight and especially for Thursday.

Thursday: after the rain and storms, the sun eventually has to come out and should for Friday eve. As you head out the door back to work and school, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. No rain for the morning nor the evening commute. A great day that will be much appreciated after several days of severe weather threats. Overnight lows a tad warmer in the low 50s heading into Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly dry but expect the return of cloud cover in the ArkLaTex. Shower chances right now look fairly limited with only around a 10% chance of rain. Friday will also be another warmish day with highs reaching the low 80s.

WEEKEND: Easter weekend showers and storms will be possible once again this weekend. Right now there’s a 40% chance for Saturday and Sunday so keep watching the forecast as you try to plan any Easter events outdoors. Severe weather a little too early to tell, but if anything changes we’ll be sure to give you the First Alert.

Have a great weekend!

