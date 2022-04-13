Damage reported in the ArkLaTex as second wave of severe weather in as many days moves through

(KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night (April 12) and continues to move through during the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, April 13.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were at least two tornadoes Tuesday night.

An EF-0 with winds of 85 mph started near LSUS in a neighborhood west of Youree Drive and continued into south Bossier City. And an EF-1 with 110 mph winds started northeast of Blanchard and crossed the Red River to near Benton.

Reports of damage are already being received from east Texas. In Bowie County, there are approximately 20 trees down along CR 3103 just off Highway 82, as well as the roof ripped of a mobile home, and powerlines down. Officials say a building was moved about 20 feet from its original location.

County crews responded to the scene to remove trees from the roadway.

