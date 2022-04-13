Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Damage reported in the ArkLaTex as second wave of severe weather in as many days moves through

Damage at E 81st and Fairfield in Shreveport from storms on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Damage at E 81st and Fairfield in Shreveport from storms on Tuesday, April 12, 2022(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Severe weather moved through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night (April 12) and continues to move through during the afternoon and evening hours of Wednesday, April 13.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were at least two tornadoes Tuesday night.

An EF-0 with winds of 85 mph started near LSUS in a neighborhood west of Youree Drive and continued into south Bossier City. And an EF-1 with 110 mph winds started northeast of Blanchard and crossed the Red River to near Benton.

Reports of damage are already being received from east Texas. In Bowie County, there are approximately 20 trees down along CR 3103 just off Highway 82, as well as the roof ripped of a mobile home, and powerlines down. Officials say a building was moved about 20 feet from its original location.

County crews responded to the scene to remove trees from the roadway.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures
School closures, late starts announced following overnight storms
Margaritaville Casino Hotel in Bossier City, La.
4 suspects involved in Margaritaville armed robbery critically injured in major crash in Ruston
First responders work to remove trees downed during tornadic storms the night of April 12, 2022.
In wake of tornadic storms come reports of downed trees, people trapped in their homes
MISSING: Erica Allen, 39, stands 5′4″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and...
Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe
Linden police units were parked at the police station April 11, 2022, instead of patrolling the...
Half of police officers in Linden, Texas, resign

Latest News

Flash flooding
3 tips to follow in case of flash flooding
More than 20,000 East Texans remain without power after storms
Tornado watch until 5pm
First Alert Weather day continues for Wednesday afternoon storms
Storm damage in Haughton
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Damage from overnight storms in the ArkLaTex; EF-0 tornado confirmed